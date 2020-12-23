Only for You Italia! Can Yaman Goes Back to Long Hair and Bushy Beard To Star in New Italian Show 'Sandokan'

Are you ready for it?

Turkey's superstar Can Yaman has been trending on Italy Twitter yesterday once news broke that he will star in the new Italian show 'Sandokan'.

It's been reported that the new series will air in October next year, and Can Yaman has been cast as Sandokan himself.

According to Deadline, the new show is based on Emilio Salgari’s novel and will be produced by Italian producer Lux Vide.

Back in 1976, a Sandokan TV series has been produced, but Lux wants to reimagine the novel now for the modern audience.

Quoting from Deadline: 'The story chronicles the adventures of a 19th-century pirate fighting against the colonial power of the Dutch and British empires in South East Asia.'

Next to Can Yaman, Italian actor Luca Argentero will play his fellow pirate as Yanez.

Lady Marianna will also have a node in the series, but the actress to play her role has not been cast yet.

Since yesterday, Can Yaman has been promoting Sandokan on Instagram, which has 7.7 million followers.

He also shared a snapshot of Twitter trending list in Italy, and he was top 4.