Onur Tuna Gets Attacked Over an Award ''he Doesn't Deserve''

by Alexandra Abumuhor

The famous Turkish star Onur Tuna won the award for best Turkish actor in a special ceremony organized by one of the famous art magazines in Turkey last week.

Onur won the award after the many and great successes he achieved through his works and series, most notably the great success he achieved was in the series “The Miracle Doctor,” a work derived from the American series The Good Doctor.

The Miracle Doctor tells the story of a doctor with supernatural intelligence but suffers from autism spectrum.

This doctor works in a hospital and faces some difficulties in dealing with those around him However, the Turkish artist was subjected to a lot of criticism and attack by the followers, who confirmed that he never deserves the award, because there are many other Turkish stars who deserve this award and who have presented many successful works.

A large number of the audience indicated the possibility that the star was the one who bought this award to increase the balance of his successes, or that he knew people inside the magazine who supported him to obtain this award.

While a number of the audience confirmed that Onur is a successful and talented artist who deserves this award.