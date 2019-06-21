'OOPS I Did it Again': Bar Refaeli Expecting her 3rd Child

Supermodel Bar Refaeli announced on Instagram Thursday that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Adi Ezra.

"OOPS I did it again!" she captioned a video of herself with television host Assi Azar. Refaeli and Azar are speaking Hebrew in the clip.







Refaeli, 34, and Ezra, 44, are already parents to two daughters, Liv, 2, and Elle, 1.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 during a ceremony in Haifia, Israel. They welcomed Elle in October 2017, just over a year after she gave birth to Liv.

"We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives," Refaeli said at the time of Elle's birth.