  Openly Gay Omar Sharif Jr. Shocks Followers Wearing a Bikini Top.. It's All Because of Tr…

Openly Gay Omar Sharif Jr. Shocks Followers Wearing a Bikini Top.. It's All Because of Trump!

Published April 6th, 2020 - 06:56 GMT
Omar Sharif Jr.
Omar Sharif Jr.

Omar Sharif Jr. came out of the closet a few years ago.

Yesterday, Sharif shocked fans by sharing a photo with his 28.6K followers on Instagram wearing a colorful bikini top, while on the beach in California.

Sharif stirred even more controversy by giving the finger in the picture; the caption explained that its for US President Donald Trump.

Grandson of the late Omar Sharif captioned the photo: "When @realdonaldtrump speaks, I have the same thought as when I’m getting a bikini wax: Bush wasn’t that bad."

The most recent appearance of Omar Sharif Jr. was last February accompanied by Egyptian artist Yousra on the red carpet of the Academy Awards.


