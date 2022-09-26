Oppenheimer, The Real Story Behind The Name

“I have become death the destroyer of worlds”

J Robert Oppenheimer quoted from the Bhagavat Ghita in an interview about creating the atomic bomb.

J. Robert Oppenheimer often named the father of the atomic bomb, was the director of the Los Alamos laboratory, which designed the first atomic bombs and later the bombs that were used in the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Oppenheimer to be directed by Christopher Nolan



Writer and director Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy, TENET, Inception, and Memento), had approached numerous studios in September 2021 to produce his newest film, Oppenheimer. After his disagreement with Warner Brothers over the release date of his previous film tenet.



Nolan’s demands included: a production budget of $100 million and an equal marketing budget, a theatrical window of at least 100 days, 20 percent of the film's first-dollar gross, and a three-week period before and after the film's release in which the studio could not release another new film. Universal studios accepted his demands in hopes of starting a relationship, between universal studios and the director who previously worked almost exclusively with Warner Brothers.



Oppenheimer is a biopic about a man of the same name J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his involvement in the Manhattan project and his direct involvement with the creation of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer struggled with the moral implications of creating such a destructive weapon, and eventually used his position as the chairman of the influential general advisory committee of the united states atomic energy commission, to lobby for international control of nuclear power, to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and put an end to the nuclear arms race between the soviet union and USA. A stance that resulted in the revocation of his clearance and all his political influence for suspicion of him being in coalition with the Soviet Union.

The story is right up Nolan’s ally, as the dramatic storyline and characters provide an opportunity for Christopher Nolan to provide us with an amazing journey into the life of Oppenheimer, see how the world looked at him, and take a deep dive into the man who until the end second-guessed his life's greatest achievement.

Oppenheimer will certainly give us amazing performances from the likes of Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby- Peaky Blinders) and Robert downy Jr. (Tony Stark –Iron Man). with a summer release date, we can't wait to see what Nolan has in stores for us.

written by: Munir Abumuhor




