Opps! Ahlam Caught Her Husband Flirting With Kim Kardashian.. Check Out Her Hilarious Reaction

Emirati singer Ahlam has caught her husband Mubarak Al-Hajri liking one of Kim Kardashian's pictures on Instagram.





Fans shared a video of Ahlam browsing an account showing a picture of the reality star Kim Kardashian to catch her husband in the act. She showed his like on her photo, and acted surprised in a humorous manner.

Ahlam then wondered: "Bu Mohamed what are you doing?!" She added: "Are you at home?

Many followers praised Ahlam's coolness and her spontaneous comments.