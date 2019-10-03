  1. Home
Opps! Ahlam Caught Her Husband Flirting With Kim Kardashian.. Check Out Her Hilarious Reaction

Published October 3rd, 2019 - 11:32 GMT
Ahlam caught her husband Mubarak Al-Hajri liking one of Kim Kardashian's pictures (Source: @ahlamalshamsi & @kimkardashian Instagram)

Emirati singer Ahlam has caught her husband Mubarak Al-Hajri liking one of Kim Kardashian's pictures on Instagram.


Fans shared a video of Ahlam browsing an account showing a picture of the reality star Kim Kardashian to catch her husband in the act. She showed his like on her photo, and acted surprised in a humorous manner.

Ahlam then wondered: "Bu Mohamed what are you doing?!" She added: "Are you at home?

Many followers praised Ahlam's coolness and her spontaneous comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

