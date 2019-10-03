Opps! Ahlam Caught Her Husband Flirting With Kim Kardashian.. Check Out Her Hilarious Reaction

Emirati singer Ahlam has caught her husband Mubarak Al-Hajri liking one of Kim Kardashian's pictures on Instagram.
Fans shared a video of Ahlam browsing an account showing a picture of the reality star Kim Kardashian to catch her husband in the act. She showed his like on her photo, and acted surprised in a humorous manner.
Ahlam then wondered: "Bu Mohamed what are you doing?!" She added: "Are you at home?
Many followers praised Ahlam's coolness and her spontaneous comments.
