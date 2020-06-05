Oprah Winfrey Will Host Discussion Systemic Racism in America

Oprah Winfrey will host a two-night town hall to discuss systemic racism in America.

Winfrey's network, OWN, announced in a press release Friday that Winfrey, 66, will host the TV special OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here?

Part 1 will air June 9 at 9 p.m. ET, with Part 2 to follow June 10. The special will air on OWN and Discovery networks and stream for free on OWN's social media channels.

Winfrey is hosting the special in response to civil unrest following George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

During the special, Winfrey will speak to black leaders, activists and artists, including Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, about system racism and the current state of the U.S.

"I've been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what's next and where we go from here," Winfrey said. "I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight."

Where Do We Go from Here? is produced by OWN, with Winfrey and Tara Montgomery as executive producers.