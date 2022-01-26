Orange is The New Black Actress Katheryn Kates Dies From Cancer

Actress Kathyn Kates has died aged 73 following a battle with cancer.

The actress' representatives at Headline Talent Agency confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read: Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed.'

It is unknown what type of cancer Kates battled, but it is reported that the actress has battled the disease before, and that the cancer had returned this past year.

Kathryn's career began in in Los Angeles, where she was one of the 25 founding members of The Colony Theater, alongside John Larroquette.

She produced all of the company's plays in the first six years from 1975 to 1981 along with Barbara Beckley.

She had most recently appeared in Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, as Angie DeCarlo.

Kates is also known for a bunch of TV roles, including Orange Is the New Black, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Mabel Maloney on Matlock, Mrs. Carrabino on Lizzie McGuire, Mrs. Saperstein on Jennifer Lopez's crime drama, Shades of Blue, and "Counter Woman" on Seinfeld.