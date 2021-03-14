Ouch! Amr Diab FALLS on Stage During a Concert in Egypt.. Video

We hope you weren't injured, Amr.

Egyptian singer Amr Diab has fallen on the stage while performing a concert in Cairo, Egypt, and the incident caused a sensation on social media as the video was widely circulated.

Diab was singing Ya Ana Ya La'a (Either Me Or No One) when his foot slipped causing him to fall.

Immediately, Amr got up and reassured the audience by saying: "It's okay, it's okay" and he continued singing.

Social media was buzzing with support for Amr Diab after his fall, while there were conflicting reports about his injury, but since Amr continued the concert, fans were reassured that he was not injured or that the injury was minor.

Amr Diab's concert was held in one of Cairo's 5 stars hotels.

It was attended by a large number of community stars, businessmen and some prominent figures in the world of economics and real estate.

Amr Diab had returned to Cairo a few days ago, after a vacation he spent in Dubai.