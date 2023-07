ALBAWABA - Even at 54 years old, Jennifer Lopez looks younger than ever.

Jennifer Lopez is known for her elegant style and outfits that showcase her fit physic, to honor that, we decided to pick or favorite looks, photoshoots, and appearances of the Hollywood star.

2006 Source: AFP

2008 Source: AFP

2009 Source: AFP

2010 Source: AFP

2010 Source: AFP

2014 Source: AFP

2015 Source: AFP

2016 Source: AFP

2017 Source: AFP

2018 Source: AFP

2019 Source: AFP

2019 Source: AFP

2019 Source: AFP

2020 Source: AFP

2021 Source: AFP

2021 Source: AFP

2022 Source: AFP

2022 Source: AFP

2023 Source: AFP

Which was your favorite Jenny from the block fashion moment?