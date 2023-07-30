Our favorite list for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movies

ALBAWABA - 76-year-old actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian American actor and businessman.

Back in the day, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a professional bodybuilder but retired to be an actor, he is known for his roles in action movies.

We rounded up our favorite movies starring Schwarzenegger.

1. The Terminator film franchise

A cyborg assassin known as a Terminator travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill a woman named Sarah Connor in fear of her unborn son.

Terminator 1 (1984) was the movie that introduced Schwarzenegger to the world.

2. Total Recall (1990)

A man named Douglas Quaid tries to find the reason behind his recurring dream about Mars, before finding out it is just a fake memory planted in his brain.

3. Predator (1987)

Dutch is a soldier of fortune, he gets hired by the U.S. government to rescue a group of politicians trapped in Guatemala. Soon after, Dutch and his team get haunted by a brutal creature with superhuman strength.

4. True Lies (1994)

A secret agent on a mission to save the world finds out that his wife is having an affair with someone else, and he must not only save the world but also has to save his marriage too.

5. Commando (1985)

Retired special forces soldier John's daughter gets kidnapped, and John only has a few hours to rescue his daughter and sets out on an explosive mission.