Owen Wilson, Varunie Vongsvirates Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Owen Wilson is going to be a father for a third time, according to a report on Thursday.

The 49-year-old actor, who already has two children with two different women, is apparently expecting a baby with Varunie Vongsvirates, 34.

Page Six reports that the Marley & Me star took a paternity test and found out that he is the father.

Back in June there were reports that the star had offered to take the test after an unnamed woman came forward claiming she was pregnant with his unborn child.