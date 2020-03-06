Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Plans to Appear at SXSW Conference Due to Coronavirus

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled plans to appear at the SXSW conference due to the coronavirus.

The 71-year-old rock icon has decided to withdraw from the upcoming conference in Austin, Texas, where he was due to support the world premiere screening of 'Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne'.

A representative explained: "Following recent cancellations by major corporations, artists, record companies and studios because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has likewise decided to cancel his upcoming appearance at SXSW."

Prior to Ozzy's announcement, the likes of Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Neflix and Apple all withdrew from the event, which is scheduled to run from March 13 until 22.

Meanwhile, the Black Sabbath rocker recently insisted he won't let his Parkinson's diagnosis stop him.

However, Ozzy also admitted to experiencing a terrible time over the last 12 months.

He said: "This last year, I've been in a bad state, health-wise ... I had surgery on my spine which has f***ed me up.

"Everyone thinks I've just discovered the Parkinson's. I've known about the Parkinson's since 2003. And it's not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God. It's a milder thing that I have, but still - it's there. I can't let it stop me.

"This last year, it all caught up with me. Staph infection in my hand, then I had pneumonia, then I fell over, then I had surgery. It's just been f***ing hell ... I paid for all the years that got away from me."