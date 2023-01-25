Panic! At The Disco break up after 2 decades

ALBAWABA - Emo-pop band Panic! at the Disco, which first began in 20014, is coming to an end after nearly two decades.

Panic! at the Disco’s frontman, Brendon Urie, shared with his social media followers, that the band members will go their separate ways after their upcoming tour dates in the UK and Europe.

Panic! at the Disco has released seven albums since 2004 when the project first started, and with Urie's latest announcement, their 2022 album Viva Las Vengeance will be its last.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin, I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."