Paris Hilton Enjoys a Photoshoot in Her Mansion as She Self-Isolates

And so on Wednesday the 39-year-old blonde model and actress was at it again as she shared three new images to Instagram where she was promoting Juicy.

The DJ looked sensational in a black leotard with over-the-knee boots and a choker as she posed up a storm for photographer Brendan Forbes.

The close pal of Kim Kardashian also held a purse in silver and black that spelled out Juicy

'In love with the new @JuicyCoutureUK Collection! #JuicyCouture,' the sister of Nicky Hilton wrote in her caption.

The star seemed to be at her Beverly Hills mansion as she posed away like a supermodel.

The day before she shared a similar image.

'Epic shoot with @BrendanForbes for the cover of @Rollacoaster Magazine decked out in #JuicyCouture. Click link in bio to watch the full BTS video on my @YouTube Channel @KevinOstaj,' the perfume mogul said.

And she also said she posed in the same look for a magazine.

'Loving my new @Rollacoaster Magazine cover rocking #JuicyCouture. Click link in bio to watch the BTS video for my latest cover shoot on my @YouTube Channel!' said Hilton.

Last month she was seen with her sister at the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

For the big event, Paris, 39, slid her enviably toned figure into a skintight pale gold mini-dress with a fashionable half-turtleneck.

Her outfit was covered in sequins to add a little showbiz sparkle to the proceedings, and she matched the dress to a pair of sky-high heels.

Paris swept her iconic blonde hair into an updo reminiscent of the 1960s, accentuating her screen siren features with makeup.

Meanwhile, Nicky showed off her knockout legs in a strapless dress with a wrap hem that was cut off around mid-thigh at its high point.

Nicky's getup featured a Hamptons chic navy and white floral print, as well as a sash at one side that dangled nearly to the ankle.