Paris Hilton Loves The Newly Weds Vibes

Paris Hilton admitted that seh loves the feeling of being a married woman.

The DJ married capitalist Carter Reum in a lavish 3-day extravaganza on November 11th, at an opulent Bel Air estate formerly owned by her grandfather, Barron Hilton.

And Hilton shared that she think marriage is 'The most magical feeling in the world', "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true." she added.

;;On Day 2 of my 3-day wedding celebration, we had a #Sliving Neon Party at the Santa Monica Pier. #ParisWorld,” she captioned a slideshow on her Instagram. “I dressed up as the ultimate neon chic bride and @Diplo & friends played sick sets. It was such an epic night!”

"It was so meaningful, because the home holds so much significance," said Paris. "I always imagined having my fairy tale wedding there since I was a little girl. There are so many memories at the estate that I hold dearly, so to be able to celebrate my love story there was amazing."

"We wanted to make sure that no matter what, we were able to celebrate with our friends and family," says Hilton. "The people around us are the most important and we cherish the bonds we have with them."

Now, Hilton says that she and her new husband are looking forward to building their own future, first by celebrating with a honeymoon.

"We are going to take as much time as possible for ourselves," she says. "We're going to travel as much and enjoy our time."

"I can't wait to grow our family," says Hilton. "I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He's going to be the best husband — and the best dad."

. The bride had unveiled several photos of the event on her Instagram account where we could see her on her husband’s arm, beaming in an Oscar de la Renta dress. The ceremony took place at the Hilton’s private estate in Los Angeles.

This Tuesday, November 16, Paris Hilton posted six new photos of her wedding under which she commented on the great event: “You will be my everything forever!” Too happy and excited to start this new chapter with you my love! You are my everything today and forever, ”she wrote, addressing Carter Reum under a panel of photos showing the lovebirds entwined in their wedding attire.

It was then under a snapshot of the couple on the dance floor that Paris Hilton commented on this moment of the party: “The first dance was a magical moment. I feel like Cinderella. It was the best Disney Princess moment of the night. “