Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Physically Abused Daily at Boarding School

In a new interview with People Magazine, former reality star Paris Hilton revealed she was physically and emotionally abused daily at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was enrolled for 11 months at age 17.

The 39-year-old hotel heiress is set to appear in an upcoming documentary about her life titled “This is Paris” in which she will open up for the first time publicly about the traumatizing abuse she suffered as a teenager.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me,” Hilton told the publication. “I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

She also stated that education was not “the focus at all.”

“From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture,” she recalled of the pain she suffered during her 11 months at the boarding school.

The alleged abuse led to Hilton suffering from panic attacks “every single day.”

According to the publication, a couple of Hilton’s former teen classmates will also appear in the upcoming YouTube documentary, making similar shocking allegations about Provo Canyon School.

The former “The Simple Life” star explained that her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, made the decision to send her to boarding school as a means to adjust her rebellious behavior after she pulled a series of stunts including “sneaking out and going to clubs and parties” while living at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

She said she “knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else,” immediately after she arrived at the school.

According to People, the heiress left the school in 1999 when she was 18. She didn’t speak about the abuse she endured due to feeling “ashamed.”

The documentary is set to air on her YouTube channel on Sept. 14, and she plans to watch it with her parents.

“I think it will be good for us, but emotional too,” she said. “There are no more secrets.”