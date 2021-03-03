Paris Hilton Says She is Obsessed With Her Customized Engagement Ring

The 40-year-old businesswoman recently got engaged to Carter Reum and she has opened up about the piece of jewellery he bought her to mark the occasion.



She told On Air with Ryan Seacrest: "I’m so obsessed with it … it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire. So if you open it, it’s like a ‘P,’ which I don’t know if you can see but it’s pretty amazing."



Carter popped the question as the family - including Paris' sister Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother Courtney Reum - celebrated Paris' birthday on a private island.



Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she is planning to take Carter's last name.



She shared: "I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it."



Paris admitted she "started shaking and crying" when Carter got down on one knee during the romantic proposal.

She said: "I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy. It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment."



Before the couple even got engaged, the Hilton heiress admitted she was planning an "intimate" wedding to Carter.



She gushed: "When I was a little girl, I had dreams of this big fairytale wedding. But with the pandemic, it’s a new world. Instead, it’s maybe going to be more intimate – and with my family. It’s a day I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and now I’ve found my Prince Charming, I just can’t wait."