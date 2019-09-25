Paris Hilton Says She Wants to Have a Baby

The 38-year-old socialite loves hanging out with her nieces Lily-Grace, three, and 20-month-old Theodora because she gets to "spoil them" but she finds being around them makes her want to have her own "little baby Paris".







Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Paris said: "I'm like the cool aunt. I'm Auntie P. Lily-Grace, she looks exactly like I did when I was a baby. She'll come over and I collect all these toys - like Barbies - I always buy her tonnes of gifts so I definitely spoil them. Especially now that Lily-Grace is talking, I'm bonding with her so much. She makes me want my own little baby Paris."



This isn't the first time the blonde bombshell has mentioned babies as she brought up the subject when she was engaged to her partner Chris Zylka last year.



The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker broke off her engagement just 11 months after the hunk proposed and, right now, she isn't looking for a relationship.



She said earlier this year: "I don't have time for love right now. I hardly have time for myself. I am constantly travelling over 250 days a year, never home hardly, just focusing on myself, my business and my friends."



But Paris isn't worried about finding a man when the time comes, as she says there's "always" guys for her to choose from - but he must be loyal.



She explained: "There is always a lot of guys everywhere, always. When I am ready, the most ­important thing is loyalty, someone who is your best friend and who you can trust and who loves you for you.



"When you know you know. But I don't know yet."