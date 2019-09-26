Paris Hilton Talks About Losing Her Grandfather at The Age of 91

Socialite and media personality Paris Hilton stopped by People Now to discuss the passing of her grandfather Barron Hilton, the famous hotelier who passed away at the age of 91 last Thursday in Los Angeles.





Paris, 38, was somber as she shared her feelings: 'It's been really hard, we were so close.'

'My entire life I've looked up to him and admired him and he's been my mentor, and he's such a legend,' she continued.

'I'm heartbroken that he's gone, but I have to think about it in a way that he lived such a full life,' Paris shared.

'He created this incredible legacy, and I'm going to continue with his legacy. And now he's in heaven with my grandmother,' she concluded.

Last Friday, the Simple Life star took to social media to share her grief, posting a tribute to Barron.

'I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton,' she began in the caption of a series of family photos.

'He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.'

'Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor.

'The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me.'

