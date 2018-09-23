Paul McCartney's Album is No.1 in The United States For The First Time Since 1982
Egypt Station is the No. 1 album (Source: Debby Wong / Shutterstock )
Rock 'n' roll icon Paul McCartney's Egypt Station is the No. 1 album in the United States.
The album was McCartney's first to top the Billboard 200 chart since Tug of War in 1982.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Eminem's Kamikaze, followed by Lauren Daigle's Look Up Child at No. 3, Russ' Zoo at No. 4 and Drake's Scorpion at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Mac Miller's Swimming at No. 6, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 7, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 8, $uicideBoy$' I Want to Die in New Orleans at No. 9 and Ariana Grande's Sweetener at No. 10.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Madonna Selects White For Wedding
- Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is Here...and It's Not Very Good
- Spears Denies Wedding Plans
- Eurocopter develops Corporate and Parapublic missions in the Gulf region and reinforces support to Middle Eastern customers
- Kuwaiti-Puerto Rican Mr.Fari makes magic with his reggae-Kuwaiti tunes