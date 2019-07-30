'Pavarotti' at Cinema Akil

'Pavarotti' is a critically acclaimed documentary that takes audiences behind the scenes of opera icon Luciano Pavarotti’s life and career. Directed by Academy Award-winner Ron Howard, this biography features never-seen-before footage, historic performances and intimate interviews that celebrate the artist’s legacy.



Luciano Pavarotti was an Italian operatic tenor who is often credited for bringing opera into the mainstream. His talent made him one of the most popular crossover artists and commercially successful tenors of all time. Watch this inspiring documentary this month at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue’s resident art house theatre.

Date 26 July - 07 August 2019 Category Lifestyle Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Ticket price AED52.50-56.50 Admission 26 & 27 July: 7:15pm & 9:45pm

28, 29, 30, 31 July & 1 August: 7:30pm & 10pm

2 August: 4:30pm & 7pm

3 August: 4:30pm

5 August: 8:45pm

6 August: 10:15pm

7 August: 7:30pm Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-07-26&movieid=200