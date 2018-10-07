'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 is Being Filmed

The show airs on the BBC in the UK (Source : peakyblindersofficial / Instagram )

Filming is underway in Manchester on Season 5 of Peaky Blinders, the British gangster drama starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle.

The cast also includes Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Bonnie Gold, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips and Natasha O'Keefe.

"Series five of Steven Knight's crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929," a press release said. "Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation."

The show airs on the BBC in the United Kingdom and streams via Netflix elsewhere.