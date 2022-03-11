'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Coming to Netflix in June

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming to Netflix in June.

The sixth and final season of the period crime drama will start streaming June 10, according to Variety.

Deadline confirmed the news.

Peaky Blinders is created by Steven Knight. The series follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of WWI.

Season 6 premiered on BBC One in February. The season stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy and Natasha O'Keeffe. Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, died in April 2021.

"I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can," Murphy told Variety. "I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!"

"I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her," he added of McCrory. "Her presence and her character's presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy's journey in the season."

Following the end of the series, a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works.