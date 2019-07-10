Penelope Disick Enjoys a Pyjama Birthday Party

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick - who also have nine-year-old son Mason and four-year-old Reign together - turned seven on Monday (08.07.19) and she celebrated by brunching with her girl pals.







Penelope arrived in style with her friends - who all wore nightwear and slippers - and her mom in a white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon limo and she sported her own designer handbag.



From the Kardashian/Jenner family, Penelope's aunt Kim Kardashian West and her eldest daughter North West, six, and her aunt Khloe Kardashian and her 15-month-old old daughter True Thompson were in attendance.



The party was captured on Instagram Stories by Khloe, who showed the limo arriving in one clip, and shouted, "Get the door open!, in an excited voice as she filmed everyone getting out of the stretched vehicle.



Penelope's dad Scott also posted a throwback picture of his daughter on Instagram and wished his "angel" a happy birthday.



He wrote alongside the Instagram snap: "Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life's about every single day. Love you too much poosh."



Kourtney and Scott - who is dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie - have been working "hard" at their co-parenting relationship following their split and have tried to carve out a friendship that will benefit their children.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said previously: "I think you really got to figure out what's important to you at the end of the day. I mean, there's so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day - I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable.



"You want to love the people you are with. Life is a challenge and if you work at what you want, you get it. But it takes hard work, as simple as that. You can easily live less of a life without working as hard, and that's up to you."