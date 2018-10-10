Pete Davidson Covers Ariana Grande Inspired Tattoo With a Heart

Pete is famous for being in the cast of Saturday Night Live (Source: arianagrande / Instagram)

Pete Davidson has covered up the bunny ears tattoo he reputedly got as a tribute to his fiancee Ariana Grande.

But fans of the couple need not fear - judging by what he covered the ears up with, his romantic feelings have not waned one bit.

The 24-year-old comedian now has a solid heart tattooed below his left ear in the place where the old bunny tattoo used to be.

His new body art was spotted this Sunday when he and Ariana were spotted stepping out in New York City together.

Pete, who is famous for being in the cast of Saturday Night Live, got the original bunny ears tattoo this June.

Ariana famously wears a pair of bunny ears on the cover of her album Dangerous Woman, which she released in 2016.

After a storm of rumors, Ariana and Pete revealed this May that they were a couple - and weeks later, they were engaged.

Pete had previously dated Cazzie David, the daughter of Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David.

Meanwhile, Ariana had a long-term relationship until this May with the rapper Mac Miller, who eventually died of a suspected drug overdose September 7.

Some social media users cruelly intimated that Ariana had pushed Mac further into his addictions because she got engaged so soon after her split from him.

In fact, the day Mac died, Ariana went so far as to briefly turn off her Instagram comments.

The day after his death, she posted a black and white Instagram photo of him, and a few days later wrote a heartrending tribute to him on that social media page.