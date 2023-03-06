Pete Davidson gets into car crash

ALBAWABA - Former SNL star Pete Davidson allegedly got into a car crash with his girlfriend actress ChaseSui Wonders.

It is reported that Pete Davidson got into a car accident on Saturday where the vehicle got into a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills California.

And per TMZ, Davidson was driving the car before it crashed, and beside him was his girlfriend, actress ChaseSui Wonders.

The comedian was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, it then went over the curb and hit a fire hydrant, but TMZ reported no injuries.