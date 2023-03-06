  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Pete Davidson gets into car crash

Pete Davidson gets into car crash

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 6th, 2023 - 08:53 GMT
Pete Davidson gets into car crash
No injuries were recorded

ALBAWABA - Former SNL star Pete Davidson allegedly got into a car crash with his girlfriend actress ChaseSui Wonders.

It is reported that Pete Davidson got into a car accident on Saturday where the vehicle got into a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills California. 

And per TMZ, Davidson was driving the car before it crashed, and beside him was his girlfriend, actress ChaseSui Wonders.

The comedian was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, it then went over the curb and hit a fire hydrant, but TMZ reported no injuries. 

 

Tags:Chase Sui WondersPete Davidson

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...