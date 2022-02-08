Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as His Girlfriend For The First Time

Pete Davidson officially confirmed that Kim Kardashian is his girlfriend.

The SNL star made the public announcement during a TV interview with PEOPLE TV's entertainment news program.

The comedian talked about he spends most of his days explaining: "Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set, or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.''

Davidson went on to talk about he is 'pretty fine' with the idea of being famous, ''Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse,” he said.

Interviewer Kay Adams noticed a Kim Kardashian candle in the background of Pete's bedroom, ''Is that a Kardashian candle on your other shoulder?'' she asked.

'Yes, it is. That is exactly what that is.' he replied.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked when the KKW beauty founder guest starred on an episode on SNL, shortly after, the couple were seen holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California.

Meanwhile, Kim is going through quite a public divorce from her husband, Kanye West.