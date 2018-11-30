Pete Davidson Returns on Instagram After Ariana Grande Break-up

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.(AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Pete Davidson Follow >

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram after his highly-publicized split from Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old actor and comedian returned to the social media site Wednesday following the end of his engagement to the "Thank U, Next" singer.

Davidson announced he will attend the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He stars in the new film Big Time Adolescence, which will premiere at the festival in January.

"see you at sundance," he captioned a photo with his co-stars, adding a smiley face with sunglasses emoji. "#bigtimeadolescence."

The Saturday Night Live star had wiped his Instagram account following his split from Grande in October.

"It was way too much too soon," a source said of the couple's whirlwind romance and subsequent breakup. "It's not shocking to anyone."

Davidson said in an interview with The Howard Stern Show prior to the split that he avoids social media because of negativity online.

"It makes me feel weird about myself," the star explained. "Whenever I think of something, like, if I post something I like and people just [expletive] all over it."

"If you want to find bad stuff about yourself, you can very easily. I'm able to let it bounce off, but I think it would bother anybody," he said. "I want to beat everybody up, but you can't."