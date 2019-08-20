PewDiePie Married Long-Term Girlfriend Marzia Bisogin

The controversial Swedish vlogger, 29 - real name Felix Kjellberg - and the Italian social media star, 26, tied the knot at the Temperate House in Kew Gardens on Monday.





Announcing the news via his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday, he wrote: 'We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.'

​

Marzia also posted a stunning gallery of images on her social media pages, telling her 6.2 million Instagram followers that the day carried a special significance for the couple.

She wrote: 'Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family.

'It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage.

'I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.'

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

PewDiePie is a YouTube personality known for his popular video gaming vlogs and commentary videos which have made him the most-subscribed personality on YouTube.

He was born in Gothenburg, Sweeden on October 24, 1989.

After attending Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, he started a YouTube account in 2010 and later dropped out of the school in 2011 to focus on his YouTube content. By July 2012, he had already amassed over a million subscribers and continued to grow in popularity rapidly.

​

In late 2013, he became the most-subscribed user on YouTube and began to incorporate more comedic content into his channel, though he faced a backlash in 2017 after reportedly making anti-Semitic and racist comments, resulting in the loss of his partnership with Maker Studios, operated by The Walt Disney Company.

Despite recent controversies, PewDiePie remains the most-subscribed YouTuber in history, boasting 64 million subscribers to his channel, resulting in a staggering 18 billion views.

Through his Internet celebrity, he’s also raised money for a number of charities.

PewDiePie currently resides in Brighton, UK with his fiancé, fellow YouTube personality of Italy. His net worth is currently believed to be about $20 million (£ 15.3 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.