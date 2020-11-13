Pharrell Williams: Naomi Campbell is the Secret for his Ageless Look

He's known for producing some of the world's most popular songs.

And Pharrell Williams dipped his toes into the wellness industry for his latest 'sensation' based line of skincare products called Humanrace.

The 47-year-old music mogul starred on the cover of Allure's December issue where he credited his ageless appearance to a few tips from Naomi Campbell.

Pharell's pursuit of healthy skin began decades ago through the men and women he met in the industry.



He described some of the iconic British model's tips which included: 'As soon as you're done washing your face, you wash it with cold water.'

He added: 'She would always talk to me about never washing my face with the downward strokes of whatever cloth I was using, to always go upward, to go against the gravity.'

He worked with longtime dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones to create the line which is set to be released Nov. 25.

'Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit,' he said. 'Sometimes you need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you've just got to get rid of some dead skin.

Pharell's latest venture is 'a full-on brand' created by his desire to turn sensations into viable products.

'We just want to make things better. We want to democratize the experience of achieving wellness,' he said. 'And I'm not trying to be like any other wellness brand out there. That's what they do. That's what they give.

'Ours is all based on results and solutions and sensations. We wanted to look at sensations. I mean, we live in a world that needs it.'

In addition to a unique approach to his ageless appearance, the Happy hitmaker keeps it simple when it comes to his physique.

The father-of-three bikes nearly 100 miles per week around his neighborhood in Miami for 'physical and spiritual exercise.'

'I like to be slim,' he said. 'I don't want to be bulky. I don't want to have big muscles and shit. Like, I'm not looking to be some Greek statue.'

Pharrell has earned 13 Grammy Awards and multiple nominations throughout his career. He's also received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song for 2014's Happy from Despicable Me 2 and producing Best Picture in 2017, Hidden Figures.