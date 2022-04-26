Photoshop Fail! Where is Kim K's Belly Button?

Kim Kardashian sufferes a photoshop fail as she appeared to be missing a belly button.

Kim has shared a picture on her Instagram where she showed off her hourglass body, the 41-year-old was wearing beige sports bra and high-waisted briefs made by SKIMS.

Fans were quick to notice the absence of Kim's bellybutton and began to question the reason, and that was when the TV personality's followers started the hashtag #WheresKimsBellyButton.

“You forgot to leave in your bellybutton!” wrote one fan in the comments.

“Does anyone else thinks this looks hella edited'' another user wrote.

Users then had reasons to believe that the pants Kim was wearing belongs to no other than SNL star and Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson.