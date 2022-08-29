PICS: Keanu Reeves Crashes a British Wedding!

On Monday, Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves showed up at a couple's wedding in Northamptonshire.

Keanu Reeves, 57 crossed path with James and Nikki Roadnight on their wedding day, as both the now newlyweds and the actor were staying at the same four-star hotel.

James stated that he ran into Keanu Reeves at the hotel bar, and asked him to join the happy couple at their wedding reception.

Nikki Roadnight said: 'He was very friendly and said he would later on, we didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

She said: 'He was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!'

While at the reception, one of the people working at the hotel informed the bride that there was a special guest who wanted to enter the reception, and it was the one and only Keanu Reeves.

This is not the first time Keanu surprised happy couples on their wedding day, in September of 2018, he turned up at the three-star Dream Inn in California where he surprised bride Leslie and her husband Jarrod.

Best #Wedding Picture EVER!

Moray & Maura recently got hitched in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy chap passing by.

We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts Modern Inglis #tartan #kilt and Midnight Blue Crail kilt outfit!! pic.twitter.com/tL5vqG2DL7 — Slanj Kilts (@slanjkilts) August 22, 2018

Also in that same year, Keanu photobombed a newly wed couple in New York city.

By Alexandra Abumuhor