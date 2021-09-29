PICTURE: Ana De Armas' Nipple Slips From Her Gown

On Tuesday night, Ana De Armas attended the highly-anticipated premiere of the latest 007 film No Time to Die.

The Cuban actress wowed in a thigh-split satan black gown designed by Louis Vuitton with a plunging neckline.

But unfortunately, the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she left the premiere's after-party, when her plunging dress slipped to the side, briefly revealing her left nipple.

Other celebs who attended the premiere include Jason Momoa, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was pushed back to November before the release was changed once again to April 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The release date was finally settled for September 30 in the UK followed by October 8 in the US

No Time To Die is the 25th film in the franchise.