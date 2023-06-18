Picture: Burcu Özberk wears tiny bikini on vacation

ALBAWABA - Burcu Özberk trends as she shares bikini pictures while on vacation.

Turkish actress Burcu Özberk enjoys vacation as "Ruhun Duymaz" cast begins production.

The actress took a well-deserved break after the successful finale of the TV series "Kraliçe" on Kanal D. The talented star jetted off to Italy for a relaxing vacation, basking in the sun and enjoying the beautiful beaches.

Özberk shared with her followers a series of snaps as she enjoyed the beach and the sun wearing a tiny brown bikini, she captioned: ‘Volare’ is my song now."

However, fans won't have to wait long to see her back in action as she prepares to join the cast of the highly anticipated series "Ruhun Duymaz."

Produced by O3 Medya, "Ruhun Duymaz" is set to air on FOX and has already started its filming journey. Under the skilled direction of Aytaç Çiçek, the first scenes featuring Tuğrul Tülek, who portrays the character Civan Koral, were captured on the inaugural day of shooting.

The series promises an exhilarating blend of action and adventure, delving into the captivating narrative of an international criminal network and the relentless agents in pursuit. Penned by Ayşe Üner Kutlu, the series aims for a July release.

As Burcu Ozberk's vacation comes to an end, anticipation grows among fans who eagerly await her return to the small screen.

With her impressive talent and charm, coupled with the exciting storyline of "Ruhun Duymaz," viewers can expect a thrilling and captivating viewing experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated series as production progresses.