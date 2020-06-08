Picture: Hassan Shakosh Is Engaged!

Egyptian Folk singer Hassan Shakoush popped the question.

Yesterday, Hassan posted a picture on Instagram Stories, to his 1.3 million followers, standing next to his fiancee.

The picture was taken by photographer Omar Maro who posted the picture and captioned it "He did it and proposed to the neighbor's daughter."

The ceremony was held at the Hilton Pyramids Golf Hotel inviting a small number of family and friends in compliance with the precautionary measures imposed on citizens in Egypt due to the novel Coronavirus.