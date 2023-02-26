Picture: Ramadan gets intimate in bed with Fadali

ALBAWABA - A scandalous image went viral of Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan and his co-star Egyptian actress Menna Fadali.

Egyptian actors Mohamed Ramadan and Menna Fadali were victims of social media trolls after a picture spread on social networking sites of them getting intimate in bed from scenes of their new series, Al Omda.

A snippet of the new upcoming series Al Omda, which is set to air in Ramadan 2023 caused great controversy as Twitter users claimed the scene is out of the Arab culture and community.

The actors can be seen sitting on a bed in an intimate position, which some considered inappropriate especially since it will be aired during the holy month of Ramadan.