  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's Body While Cremated

Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's Body While Cremated

Published June 17th, 2020 - 11:53 GMT
Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's Body While Cremated

Bollywood social media celebrity pages shared images of the late Indian superstar Sushant Singh Rajput while cremated.

The pictures showed the moment the body was discharged from the hospital amid tears of his family and friends in the artists community, and one image showed the moment the body was cremated.

On June 14, 2020, the body of the 34-year-old actor was found at his home in Bandra, Mumbai after he committed suicide, where he was found hanging on the ceiling fan.


First Photos of Sushant Singh Rajput's Body After He Committed Suicide

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...