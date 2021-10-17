Picture: Tyga Gets Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend recently accused him of physically attacking her during an altercation at the “Vacation” singer’s home.

Swanson shared to her social media showing her face covered with bruises.

TMZ previously confirmed that Camaryn showed up uninvited around 3:00 Am on October 11, after the rapper told her not to come, the influencer reportedly kept screaming outside the rapper’s front door until she was allowed inside, where the screaming continued.

And now, Tyga finally breaks his silence over the matter and assured everyone that the allegations are absolutely not true.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false. I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime,” he said on an Instagram Story.

Tyga and Swanson got into an argument at his Los Angeles home that went on for hours. The argument became physical in which Swanson suffered injuries to her face and hand.

Swanson insinuated on Instagram that the rapper has been abusive to her during their relationship.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Swanson shared screenshots of a conversation between her and Tyga before the incident as she dispelled previous reports, which suggested that she showed up at the rapper’s house under the influence of drugs or alcohol around 3 am.

“Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do,” Swanson wrote. “With that being said I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging tmz AFTER they released the fake news,” Swanson said on Instagram.