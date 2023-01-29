Pictures from Özcan Deniz's wedding

ALBAWABA - Özcan Deniz and Samar Dadgar shared with their Instagram followers pictures of their surprise wedding.

Turkish actor Özcan Deniz, 50, and fashion designer Samar Dadgar, 29, announced they secretly tied the knot by sharing videos and pictures of their lavish wedding, which reportedly took place at Deniz's home.

Deniz and Dadgar's wedding photos trended on social media, and the bride gained a huge amount of followers on her social media page after marrying the Turkish actor.

According to Turkish media, the newlyweds are set to spend their honeymoon in Dubai.