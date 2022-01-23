Pictures: Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Into a Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday night involving at least four vehicles.

The actor's SUV rolled onto the top of car where a female driver was injured, and representative for Schwarzenegger revealed that the actor is doing okay but his main concern is the woman who was hurt during the accident.

The accident happened around 4:35 pm in LA and the injured driver was taken to a hospital for an abrasion on her head.

"As West L.A. Area officers arrived at scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved," the LAPD said.

Arnold was driving an SUV and, after colliding with a red Prius, the car began to roll ending up on top of the Prius, as well as rolling left into a Porsche Cayenne, and it was reported that Arnold was the one who caused the accident, after he made a left turn even though the left turn arrow was still red.

"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene," the LAPD confirmed.