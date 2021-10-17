Pictures: 'He Flew From The Car' Wael Kfoury Gets Into a Horrific Car Accident

The Lebanese star, Wael Kfoury, was involved in a terrible traffic accident on Byblos Road, according to Lebanese media.

The media claims that Kfoury was taken to the hospital without giving any details of his injury.

Pictures from the accident showed the vehicle the singer was traveling in, which was severely damaged.

After the news spread on local sites, he immediately began to top social media pages in Lebanon, where users expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery.

*تعرض الفنان وائل كفوري لحادث سير مروع وقع على أوتوستراد جبيل.*



*وأفادت المعلومات أن وائل يتلقى العلاج من قبل عناصر الدفاع المدني.*@waelkfoury pic.twitter.com/phEVV5MGhD — Oro-media | أوروميديا (@Oromedia1) October 15, 2021

The famous Lebanese singer @waelkfoury had a severe car accident. pic.twitter.com/8dHEo9iq8U — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 15, 2021

The Lebanese MP, Hadi Hobeish, who is a close friend of the artist, recently revealed the latest health developments of the star.

In an interview with the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Rai", Hadi Hobeish indicated that "Wael Kfoury was traveling at a speed of about 100 km on the highway, when his car hit a car that came out of a junction, causing him to fly out of the seat because he was not wearing a seat belt.

Sitting in the car with him was his girlfriend Shana Abboud, who had her seatbelt on, Abboud and Kfoury's condition is stable and their injuries do not exceed bruises, pointing out that the one who bumped Wael is a Syrian individual who initially fled the scene, but was later found from the license plate of his car.

The Lebanese MP confirmed that the artist "miraculously survived.

And Hobeish believes Wael survived because of Saint Rafqa he added: “Wael was on the Jbeil highway, and when he returned from visiting Saint Rafqa, a car that came from one of the intersections on the right, driven by a Syrian, hit him, causing this horrific accident, knowing that Wael was traveling at a speed of 110. kilometer on the highway," noting that "the car overturned several times, not once, and he miraculously survived, and any similar accident can usually lead to death, but he was returning from a visit to Saint Rafqa, who protected him and stood behind his survival."