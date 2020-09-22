In Pictures: Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf Tie the Knot in Paris Without Masks or Social Distancing

Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and international musician Ibrahim Maalouf have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the French capital, Paris.

Before the ceremony, pictures of the couple from the pre-wedding preparations went viral on social media showing the love and harmony between them.

Hours later, videos from the wedding service at the church were circulated where the newlyweds were dancing along with guests and a belly dancer.

The circulating videos sparked controversy due to the rather large number of guests and failure to abide by the safety rules imposed in order to avoid the Coronavirus, especially since the French capital was monitored with large numbers of infections.

Ibrahim Maalouf is a French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer. He was born in 1980 in Beirut, Lebanon. He is also the son of trumpeter Nassim Maalouf, pianist Nada Maalouf, and the grandson of journalist and musicologist Rushdi Maalouf, and a relative of writer Amin Maalouf, and lives in the French capital, Paris.

Hiba Michel Tawaji is a Lebanese soprano coloratura singer, actress, and director. She played the main female role in some of the most well-known Rahbani musicals. She also participated in the fourth season of France's version of The Voice, in which she was coached by Mika. She sings in Arabic, English and French.