Pictures of Ronaldo's kingdom suite in Riyadh

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 16th, 2023 - 10:40 GMT
Pictures of Ronaldo's kingdom suit in Riyadh
The suite overlooks spectacular views of Riyadh

ALBAWABA - Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Saudi to join Al-Nassr team was probably the most talked about  topic since the World Cup in Qatar.

And now, Cristiano Ronaldo currently resides in the Kingdom Tower until his house is ready to be hosted in. 

Daily Mail newspaper has shared pictures of the hotel suite that Ronaldo and his family currently live in, and it was described as "the royal house."

The hotel (Kingdom Tower)  is considered one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia.

The suite is considered one of the best suites in Riyadh, it consists of 17 rooms for his family, friends, and security personnel.

Per Daily Mail, everything Ronaldo needs is inside the luxurious suite. The suite is located in a 99-story building.

The cost of Ronaldo's room is not even listed on the hotel's website, and it must be booked privately, however,  the smaller presidential suite can be booked online, and the cost per night is more than  $4,000.

It is estimated that the accommodation bill for Ronaldo and his family will exceed  $305,315 upon check-out.

The suite overlooks spectacular views of Riyadh and is set over two floors, featuring: a living room, private office, dining room, and media room.

Alexandra Abumuhor

