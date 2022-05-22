Pictures From Travis and Kourtney's Italy Wedding

The Kardashian-Jenners arrive in Italy for the Kravis wedding, the couple are set to marry in the picturesque seaside town of Portofino, this weekend.

Kourtney and Travis chose goth styles for the wedding outfits.

For the couple's welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny, Kourtney Kardashian chose to wear a revealing Dolce & Gabbana sheer red outfit.

Kourtney's sister Kim also wore Dolce & Gabbana, the SKIMS founder rocked a grey cutout crop top and matching sleeves to celebrate the happy couple at their pre-wedding dinner.





Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner looked sporty in a black Dolce & Gabbana outfits with matching knee-high boots and a black-and-white bag.

Kendall Jenner showed up at the dinner party alongside her beau Devin Booker, also in matching Dolce & Gabbana, Jenner wore a sheer black skirt and accessorised with a red cross around her neck, while Booker sported an all black outfit with a chain necklace.

Mastering a Dolce & Gabbana look was Khloe Kardashian who looked gorgeous in a leopard print gown, and sunglasses with a lacy black bra, plus oversize cross earrings.







Kris Jenner and GUI Siqueira wore black Dolce & Gabbana outfits, the momager wore a sheer dress, with large earrings, while the most elegant man in the world according to GQ magazine wowed a logo lounge suit with a velvet cross around his neck.

The family showed off their next level fashion game as they attend the KRAVIS pre-wedding lunch, the Poosh foudner wore a Dolce & Gabbana mini black wedding dress, with a religious iconography in the center of the dress.

Kourtney added a black veil with blue lace and long black gloves as accessories.

Her husband Barker rocked a black robe, and black sunglasses with black shoes and a chainlink necklace.





For Kim's second Dolce & Gabbana outfit, she wore a black gown with a double cross necklaces, the SKIMS founder let her bleached hair down behind her shoulders.





Changing from black to floral was the Kylie Skin founder, she matched her lips to her floral Dolce & Gabbana dress.





Khloe ditched the leopard for a beige-brown mini dress and knee high brown boots and accessorized her look with sunglasses.

Also going for floral was Kendall Jenner, as she wore Dolce & Gabbana's signature floral prints.