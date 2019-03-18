Pierce Brosnan in Abu Dhabi to Shoot New Film and This Is the Arab Star That Will Star Alongside Him

The film 'The Misfits,' starring Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan is shooting in Abu Dhabi. (Source: piercebrosnanofficial - Instagram)

In recent years, the world's largest production companies have been keen to shoot their projects in the UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Most recently, the film "The Misfits," starring Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan is shooting in Abu Dhabi.

Through his account on Instagram, Brosnan posted many photos and videos he took while filming his new film in Abu Dhabi, in some of them he appeared wearing the traditional Emirati dress.

According to reports, the cast of the international film includes a number of Arab actors, most notable among them is Syrian actor Samer Masri, known for his role Colonel Abu Shihab in the series Bab Al Hara (The Neighborhood's Door), and he will play one of the important roles in the film "The Misfits."

"The Misfits" is expected to be screen in theatres later this year.