Piers Morgan Attacks Ariana Grande and Her Mother for Using 'Nudity to Sell Records' after Little Mix Pic Drama

Piers Morgan got into a war of words with Ariana Grande and her mother Joan on Twitter on Wednesday, as they locked horns over his criticism of Little Mix.

Piers Morgan got into a war of words with Ariana Grande and her mother Joan on Twitter on Wednesday, as they locked horns over his criticism of Little Mix.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, had attacked the British girl group for a nude promo shot, which features the singers posing with insults painted on their skin - an idea which Piers charged they 'stole' from country stars the Dixie Chicks.

However, Ariana's mother was quick to weigh in on the micro-blogging site, as she shot back: 'Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it!'

She then referenced the British journalist's recent criticism of Ellen DeGeneres, who he dubbed' a 'hypocrite' after she marked International Men's Day by sharing a montage of male celebrities.

Continued Joan: 'You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.'

Undeterred, Piers pressed on, taking a shot at her 25-year-old singer daughter as he responded: 'Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Accusation: Good Morning Britain presenter Piers had accused Little Mix of stealing their naked videoshoot idea from the US country band Dixie Chicks

'Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does...!'

Joan then replied, in part: 'We all know in America that everyone has the right to speak their minds, but trash talk for the sake of denigrating women doing their jobs is at best misogynistic and at worst undignified and ignorant!'

However, Piers said that the stars of Little Mix - Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - were to blame for the feud as they'd previously insulted him during a radio interview.

'The only ‘trash talk’ came from Little Mix who called me a ‘tw*t’ on the radio,' Piers told Joan. 'I suggest you call THEIR mothers to tell them to wash their mouths out with soap.'

Hitting back: Ariana's mother Joan, pictured above with the singer in 2010, took to the micro-blogging site to hit back at the British journalist's criticism of the chart-topping girl band

Ariana soon jumped into the row, taking her mother's side as she also defended the women he'd criticised, including herself.

'Ellen is an incredible & kind human being,' the No More Tears Left To Cry singer wrote.'I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to.

'women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.'

She added: 'Also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do.

Not forgotten: Undeterred, TV personality Piers blamed Little Mix for starting the war of words

'i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it.'

Continuing the spat, Piers replied: 'Hi Ariana! How lovely to hear from you so soon after your mother. Of course, women can do what they like - but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I'll continue to call them/you out on it. All due respect, but thank YOU. Next...'

Defending his career, the TV personality continued: 'Now now, young lady - my career's doing just fine thanks.

'For the record, I criticise/praise everyone - male, female, gender-fluid. Indeed, I've written columns praising AND criticising you, and you deserved both.'

Jumping in: Ariana soon jumped into the row, taking her mother's side as she also defended the women he'd criticised, including herself

Despite the tense exchange, Piers thanked Ariana for their spat making him a trending topic on Twotter, before inviting the star onto Good Morning Britain.

He wrote: 'Since I've got your attention @ArianaGrande - want to come on @GMB on Monday to settle this like mano-to-womano? We can bring our mothers too, if you like.'

The fallout started when Piers accused Little Mix of stealing their naked videoshoot idea from the US country band Dixie Chicks.

The X Factor winners had stripped nude to promote their new single Strip, with insults painted on their skin in the tasteful black-and-white shot.

Snap: During the exchange, Ariana shared a post that Piers had uploaded earlier in the day

But Piers upped the ante of his feud with the girl group as he tweeted a photo of of the Dixie Chicks in a similar naked shoot on the cover of Entertainment Weekly back in 2003.

He wrote: 'Hey @LittleMix - when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks?'

The former X Factor winners are championing body positivity with Strip's powerful message, encouraging people to embrace their own skin and ignore what others might say. Little Mix's representative has declined to comment.

It comes after Piers accused Little Mix of using sex to sell albums - prompting Jesy Nelson to call him a 'silly t**t'.

And Piers has now fired back at the pop princess in typical fashion, demanding an apology from the outspoken Essex singer during his GMB appearance on Tuesday.

Read related article:

'Silly t**t' !Piers Morgan Fires Back at Jesy Nelson From Little Mix