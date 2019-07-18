Pink Disables Her Instagram Comments Because of Critics

The 39-year-old singer - whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore - often receives negative comments from trolls on her social media posts in regards to the way she parents her two children Willow, eight, and Jameson, two.







And although she often hits back against her critics, the 'So What' hitmaker - who has her children with her husband Carey Hart - has finally had enough, and has disabled the comments on her Instagram account so no-one can judge her for her posts.



Uploading a picture of her spouse drinking a glass of wine on a pool float, Pink wrote on her Instagram: "Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page! Hahahaha! Looks like you're gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever. (sic)"



Her post comes just days after she received backlash for allowing her children to run at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial, after she posted a picture of the two tots roaming free around the giant concrete blocks at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.



Explaining that her children are, in fact, Jewish, she wrote: "Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death.

Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves. (sic)"



And last week, the 'Just Give Me a Reason' singer hit out at "parenting police" on social media.



Alongside a snap of Willow playing with a friend running through sprinklers outside, she wrote on Instagram: "Here's a picture of my child running through water. It wasn't even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen.



"If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn't even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!

"#instagramisfun #f**ktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegodoitquickly #opinionsarelikea**holes #somanya**holes (sic)"