Pink Hails 15th Anniversary with Carey Hart

Pink is “proud” of herself and Carey Hart for reaching 15 years of marriage.

The ‘So What’ hitmaker took to social media on Thursday (07.01.21) to mark her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Carey, and has said she’s happy the couple have made it through so many years together.

She wrote: “15 years. Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family. (sic)”

Pink and Carey - who have daughter Willow, nine, and son Jameson, four, together - have been open about their marriage in the past, with the 41-year-old singer explaining in September that she and her husband have been keeping their marriage strong by attending counselling together.

She said: "Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.

"People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."



In April 2019, the singer also revealed that the two have been in therapy together since they started dating.

She explained: "Carey and I have been in couples counselling almost our entire 17 years that we've been together.

“It's the only reason we're still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don't speak the same language. We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there's no book that says, 'Here's how to do this.' So we go to counselling, and it works."