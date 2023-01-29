Piqué goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

ALBAWABA - Months after Shakira and longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué publicly ended their relationship, the footballer now went Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Gerard Piqué and superstar Shakira went their separate ways in June 2022 after 12 of being together, Piqué proudly showed off his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on Instagram.

sharing a selfie with the 23-year-old. In the photo posted to his profile, Gerard and Clara posed close together in matching black tops, while giving slight smiles to the camera.

This post comes after Shakira shaded Piqué in her latest single, revealing that he cheated on her. In the new single, the singer collaborated with Argentine DJ Bizarrap on a track titled, "BZRP Music Session #53."

And it looks like Shakira responded to the footballer's latest announcement in a cryptic message on her Instagram account.

The Hips Don't Lie singer shared a video of her dancing and captioned the post: "'Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue,"